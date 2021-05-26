unilad
Chris Pratt Goes Back To The Future To Fight Aliens In New Trailer For The Tomorrow War

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 May 2021 14:00
Chris Pratt Goes Back To The Future To Fight Aliens In New Trailer For The Tomorrow WarAmazon Studios

Chris Pratt is going to the future to fight aliens in the first trailer for Amazon Prime’s The Tomorrow War

Before Jurassic World: Dominion and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt is set to save the world once more in Chris McKay’s new star-studded sci-fi adventure.

Majorly reminiscent of Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow, it revolves around a world in which aliens wipe out the human race. Fortunately, an ‘elite’ team is tasked with preventing our extinction before it ever happens.

Check out the first trailer for The Tomorrow War:

The official synopsis reads, ‘In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.’

It adds, ‘Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.’

Chris Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War. (Amazon Studios)Amazon Studios

The Tomorrow War also stars Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

Amazon reportedly paid $200 million to acquire the film after it ‘played really well’ to streamers. It was originally set for release late last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime on July 2, 2021.

