Chris Pratt Just Solved A Rubik's Cube In Less Than 60 Seconds prattprattpratt/Instagram

Even Marvel superheroes have had time to kill during lockdown, and it looks like Chris Pratt has spent his getting up to speed with a good old-fashioned Rubik’s Cube.

While some of his co-stars have spent 2020 launching YouTube channels, or teaching fans to swear in 15 languages, in a new video, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shows off his newfound talent by solving a Rubik’s Cube in less than a minute.

Advert

In the clip posted to Instagram, Chris has his game face on as he works to beat the clock.

Check it out here:

Pratt said of the achievement:

Advert

I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!! The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn’t count in my book. Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik’s cube in under ten seconds are my heroes. Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik’s Cube!

The actor is currently believed to be in the UK filming Jurassic World: Dominion, although production has been start and stop, with the set currently shut down for two weeks after members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

And Rubik’s Cube hasn’t been the only thing keeping Chris occupied during the pandemic. He also became a new father, welcoming his second child, Lyla Maria, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in August of this year. All that Rubik’s Cube practice should definitely speed up those nappy changes.

Advert