Chris Pratt Responds Perfectly To Fan Who Didn’t Like His Plastic Bottle Apology

Late last year, Chris Pratt was criticised for posing with a single-use plastic bottle. However, he apologised – and by his latest tweet, he’s no longer up for taking flack.

Promoting his partnership with Amazon, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, posing in front of a running machine with a bottle of water in hand – controversy soon followed, with Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, calling him out.

However, it’s in the past. Pratt apologised, and it was clearly a simple faux pas. Yet, people are still calling him out – but Pratt isn’t the slightest bit bothered.

One user tweeted Pratt directly, writing: ‘I liked you ’til you apologized for a bottle of water in a picture. Grow a pair.’

Pratt swiftly responded, quote-tweeting the original post and writing: ‘Eat a d*ck.’ The likes have been pouring in since, with more than 11,000 amassed already.

Back when the original photo emerged, Momoa commented: ‘Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on.’

Pratt replied:

Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

After Momoa’s comment caused the controversy around the photo to surge, he apologised to Pratt, saying: ‘I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic.’