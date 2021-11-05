Chris Pratt Slammed For ‘Passive Aggressive’ Post About His ‘Healthy’ Daughter

Alamy/Anna Faris/Instagram

Chris Pratt has sparked backlash over an Instagram post about his and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s ‘healthy daughter’.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has faced criticism in recent years, primarily taking issue with his political views – he’s seemingly a Republican, although his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo says he’s ‘just not overtly political as a rule’ – and his connection to a church known for being ‘infamously anti-LGBT’.

However, even amid recurring controversies and his latest post to rankle fans, he’s still incredibly popular, and was recently announced to voice Mario and Garfield in upcoming movies as well as returning as Owen Grady in the final Jurassic World film next year.

Pratt recently shared a photo of him and Schwarzenegger. The couple have been married since 2019 and share a 14-month-old daughter, Lyla.

‘Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!’ he wrote.

‘She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.’

Some people have taken issue with his reference to their ‘gorgeous healthy daughter’, alleging it to be a passive aggressive dig at his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, who’s suffered a number of health issues since birth. He was born premature, weighing just three pounds and 12 ounces and spending his first month in the NICU.

‘All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues,’ one user wrote. ‘This is literally so gross. It reads like ‘my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris’. Anna and Jack deserve so much better,’ another wrote.

‘Chris Pratt’s ‘healthy daughter’ comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters,’ a third tweeted.

Neither Pratt nor Faris have commented on the backlash.