Chris Pratt’s Marvel Co-Stars Slam Trolls Who Branded Him ‘The Worst Chris’

What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…

AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.

If you take issue with Chris… I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…