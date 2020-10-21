Chris Pratt’s Marvel Co-Stars Slam Trolls Who Branded Him ‘The Worst Chris’
Chris Pratt’s fellow Marvel stars have defended him after trolls branded him ‘the worst Chris’ following a social media poll.
It comes after a Twitter user made a poll asking which Hollywood Chris ‘has to go’, out of Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.
Unfortunately for Pratt, the overwhelming response indicated that most people thought he ought to go, with many people citing his political beliefs for the reason behind it.
Several Twitter users claimed he was a Donald Trump supporter, while others accused him of being anti-LGBTQ+ because of the church he attends, despite having previously denied this claim.
Now, Robert Downey Jr. has defended his co-star and criticised those who wrote unkind words about the actor on social media.
The Iron Man star shared a picture of them together and wrote:
What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…
AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.
If you take issue with Chris… I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…
These thoughts were echoed by Mark Ruffalo, who famously plays the Hulk in the Marvel films.
‘You all, [Chris Pratt] is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,’ he wrote.
‘He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.’
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also joined forces in defending Pratt, branding all the rumours about his political beliefs as ‘nonsense’.
‘[Chris Pratt] is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours and hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me,’ Gunn wrote.
‘Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.’
In addition, Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger weighed in on the debate, hitting out at anyone who made ‘mean’ comments about her husband.
‘Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,’ she wrote.
‘There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.’
Who says there isn’t enough room for all the Chrises in Hollywood?
Topics: Celebrity, Avengers, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Guardians Of The Galaxy, James Gunn, Marvel, Robert Downey Jr