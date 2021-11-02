Chris Pratt’s New Garfield Casting Has Everyone Making The Same Brutal Comparison

Alamy

Everyone’s favourite ginger cat is back, with Chris Pratt having been announced as starring in the latest Garfield movie.

The 2004 film, which encouraged excessive lasagne eating, a hatred of Monday mornings and no one being messy, just ‘organisationally challenged’, is set to grace our screens once again.

The comedic cat is not only back, but is set to take to our screens voiced by none other than Chris Pratt, an announcement that has left fans divided.

Some have taken to brutally comparing him to another star who has played the role of a feline, despite having not even yet heard the Marvel star in the role of the ginger cat.

Alamy

Pratt will take over from Bill Murray, who voiced Garfield in the 2004 film Garfield: The Movie, as well as the 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Pratt has previously done voice-over acting in films such as Disney Pixar’s Onward and Warner Bros.’ Lego Movie franchise. It has also been revealed that the 42-year-old is set to star as Mario in Universal’s adaptation of Super Mario Bros.

However, much like the controversy that has surrounded the casting choices for Super Mario Bros. over the cast being ‘all white’, Pratt has also been the subject of criticism over his upcoming role in Garfield.

20th Century Fox

Users have taken to social media to draw parallels between Pratt and comedian and actor James Corden, with one having noted, ‘Chris Pratt is to voice acting what James Corden is to movie musicals.’

Another wrote:

Chris Pratt is erasing every animated Italian. First Mario, now Garfield, who’s next?? has this man ever eaten a lasagne.

A third commented, ‘Honestly what blood cult are him and James Corden in that is holding casting agents to ransom.’

Cartoonist Jim Davis first created the stripey ginger cat that we all know and love in a long-running comic strip which first began in June 1978, Variety reports.

The film is set to be inspired by the adventures of Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle, and rival – but also beloved companion dog – Odie.

The trio have featured in more than 2,580 newspapers and journals, resulting in Garfield having topped the charts as being the world’s most widely-published comic strip.

The film has not yet been given a title, however it will be written by David Reynolds, who also wrote Finding Nemo, and directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little and The Emperor’s New Groove).

It’s set to be released into cinemas by Sony Pictures, but the release date has not yet been revealed, and the film won’t be available in theatres in China.

20th Century Fox

My only question is who is going to be playing Odie?

Prepare for all hell to break loose on Twitter when it’s revealed it’s Corden.