Chris Rock Brutally Roasted Trump’s Presidency On SNL

I think we need to renegotiate our relationship to the government. Does it work? I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever. We need a whole new system, OK?…

We’ve agreed in the United States that we should not have kings, yet we have dukes and duchesses running the Senate and the Congress, making decisions for poor people. Rich people making decisions for poor people — that’s like your handsome friend giving you dating advice.

We’ve got to take this serious, man. Everything going on right now, we can lick this — we can beat this — if we face it together.