Chris Rock Brutally Roasted Trump’s Presidency On SNL
Comedian Chris Rock made sure his monologue in last night’s Saturday Night Live kicked off with a bang as he roasted Donald Trump and his recent coronavirus diagnosis.
Rock is the first person to host Saturday Night Live in its famed studio since March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cast to move the production to the safety of their own homes.
With the show having returned to some kind of normalcy, Rock used the opportunity to address the pandemic, the election and the nature of government itself in a sharp monologue performed after the cold open sketch.
Earlier this week, President Trump was taken to hospital to undergo treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, and Rock wasted no time in addressing the ‘elephant in the room’ as he delved straight into the subject.
Rock quipped:
President Trump is in the hospital due to COVID… and my heart goes out to COVID.
The host wasn’t the only cast member to reference Trump’s diagnosis as comedian Michael Che later stressed that he didn’t want the president to die, joking instead that he wished him a ‘very lengthy recovery’.
In the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost also quipped:
It’s been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump say ‘we wish him well’. I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true.
In front of an audience which included first responders wearing protective face coverings, Rock also mentioned the health and safety protocols on the Saturday Night Live set before he took on a more serious tone to talk about the system of the US government.
He commented:
I think we need to renegotiate our relationship to the government. Does it work? I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever. We need a whole new system, OK?…
We’ve agreed in the United States that we should not have kings, yet we have dukes and duchesses running the Senate and the Congress, making decisions for poor people. Rich people making decisions for poor people — that’s like your handsome friend giving you dating advice.
We’ve got to take this serious, man. Everything going on right now, we can lick this — we can beat this — if we face it together.
As well as being the butt of a few jokes, Trump also provided inspiration for the cold open, which saw Alec Baldwin impersonate the president while Jim Carrey took on the role of Joe Biden to recreate the first shambolic presidential debate.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Chris Rock, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Jim Carrey, Joe Biden, Now, Saturday Night Live
CreditsSaturday Night Live/YouTube
Saturday Night Live/YouTube