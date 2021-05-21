Chris Rock Rips Into Cancel Culture For Making Entertainment ‘Boring’

PA Images

Chris Rock is the latest entertainer to criticise cancel culture, noting that it is ‘boring’ for entertainment.

Through an impressive stand-up and film career, Rock has become a household name. From starring in beloved favourites like Madagascar to less well-received hits like Grown-Ups, the actor has managed to bring his comedic stylings to a range of characters.

But the comedian has now joined the ranks of figures from the entertainment industry that have criticised cancel culture, saying that it makes entertainment ‘safe’ and ‘boring’.

Netflix

Speaking to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Rock discussed the impact of cancel culture in the entertainment industry. Noting the current situation where he believes everyone has become ‘safe’, he said, ‘When everyone gets safe and nobody tries anything, things get boring.’

The comedian continued:

I see a lot of unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny awards shows, I see unfunny movies — because everybody’s scared to make a move. And that’s not a place to be… Now you got a place where people are scared to talk.

Rock appeared to be focused on people being cancelled for making inappropriate jokes or media, and added how entertainers already know when they have misstepped.

PA Images

Rock spoke about how comedians can tell if their jokes are working:

You don’t really have to cancel us, ‘cause we get the message – they’re not laughing! … When we do something and people aren’t laughing, we get it. Like, ‘Oh, you think you know more than the audience?’ The audience knows more than everybody.

Evidently, Rock believes that the reaction of audiences should be contained to the room. However, with the internet being an important factor in how people consume content, it’s unsurprising that calls for the cancelling of celebrities take place on digital platforms.

Many would outline the difference between cancelling someone who has committed a crime in the industry and backlash because of a joke made in poor taste. It is also worth noting that some have managed to use ‘cancel culture’ as a way to elevate their career through critiques of it.

Recently the likes of Donald Glover have also complained about the current situation, and it is clearly something that is on the mind of entertainers. However, given the rarity that someone’s career is actually destroyed by people complaining about a joke, many will encourage entertainers to continue to take risks with their content.

