Chris Rock’s New Saw Film Will Be ‘Bloody And Gory’

A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go: ‘Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that.’ I love Saw, but I was like: ‘Wow, it has almost no humor at all.’

So, it seemed like a good place… good fertile ground… by the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw… it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.