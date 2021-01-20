Chris Rock's Saw Movie Is 'More Like Se7en', Says Director New Line Cinema/Lionsgate

Spiral, Chris Rock’s upcoming Saw revival, is ‘more like Se7en‘ according to the director.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw dropped its first tense trailer last year, showing off Rock’s lead police officer as he investigates a series of gruesome murders. This time, the killer is targeting cops.

While weaving in the chilling theme heard across the franchise’s entries, Spiral looks distinctly different and far more promising than 2017’s Jigsaw.

Empire Spiral Empire/Lionsgate

In a new interview with Empire, director Darren Lynn Bousman – who earlier helmed Saw II, III and IV – spoke about the film’s inspirations, including David Fincher’s acclaimed, iconic serial killer thriller, Se7en.

He said: ‘Chris came in with a thriller concept. He pitched this very elaborate, dense idea. We wanted it to feel much more like Se7en. But it has so many ties to the mythos of Saw.’

The Saw franchise has grossed nearly a billion dollars since exploding onto the horror scene in 2004, focusing on the murderous exploits of John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, a demented serial killer who puts morally askew people to the test in brutal traps to earn their right to live.

Check out the trailer for Spiral below:

The first film was a lean, mean psychological thriller. However, through every sequel, the story played second fiddle to upping the violence. Bousman isn’t as interested in making us feel sick for kicks.

Commenting on his previous Saw films, Bousman said: ‘I was a younger person… gore and violence was the gimmick, I think. Gore and violent is no longer a gimmick – it just serves the story. This is much more about character, tension and fear.’

Rock earlier told IGN: ‘It’s still Saw… it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.’

Chris Rock Saw Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s chairman Joe Drake also told Variety: ‘When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in…. it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.’

Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers on the project, said: ‘This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started.’

Spiral is due for release on May 21 this year.