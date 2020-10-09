Chris Watts Is Not Pleased With Netflix's American Murder Documentary Netflix

Chris Watts, who is in prison for murdering his wife and two children, is said to be in ‘anguish’ over the existence of the Netflix documentary that details his shocking crimes.

American Murder: The Family Next Door arrived on Netflix on September 30 and tells the story of Shannan and Chris Watts and their two young children, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The family appeared to have a good and happy life in Colorado until Shannan became concerned about her marriage and whether Chris was being faithful to her. Shortly after raising her concerns with a friend, the mother went missing and was later found to have been murdered by Chris, along with both Bella and Celeste.

Body Language Expert Reveals Moment Chris Watts Gave Himself Away In Police Tapes Netfllix

Using social media posts, bodycam footage from law enforcement, CCTV and text message conversations, the documentary gives viewers a look into the life Shannan shared with her family and the events that took place in the time before her death in August 2018.

It also shows Watts denying his involvement before later admitting to strangling his wife, who was pregnant at the time, and smothering his two daughters. Police believe Watts murdered his family because he was having an affair.

Watts is serving five life sentences in prison, and while he will never get to see the documentary just knowing it exists is said to have sent him to ‘some dark places’.

A source close to the inmate told People:

He hates knowing that it’s out there, but realising that he will never see it.

Chris and Shannan Watts Netflix

Another source revealed the release of the documentary has forced Watts to ‘relive a lot of what happened’, as well as making him curious about how his story is told.

They commented:

He hates not knowing what people are seeing about his private communications. Not that he wants to spend that time watching the darkest days of his life, but he wants to know what the documentary looks like and how it tells the story.

Chris Watts Netflix

The source said a number of employees at the prison where Watts is being held have seen the documentary, prompting ‘a lot of curiosity’ about the inmate and making him ‘the most high-profile’ of those behind bars.

They added: ‘What he did is incomprehensible, so everyone wants to know more about the case.’

Shannan Watts Netflix

While Watts isn’t happy with the release of American Murder, the documentary has been praised by Shannan’s brother, Frankie Rzucek, who wrote on Facebook that it ‘shows what her life was like before [Chris] came along, and how happy she was with her beautiful family until he cheated and turned into a different person and became that monster.’

Chris Watts pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder in 2018 and does not have the possibility of parole.