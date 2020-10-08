Chris Watts Is Receiving More Prison Letters From Women After Netflix Documentary Netflix

Chris Watts, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his family, appears to have something of a fanbase on the outside world as he is said to receive numerous letters to his cell.

Watts is the subject of the Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, in which he admits to killing his pregnant wife, Shannan, and his two young daughters Bella and Celeste in 2018.

The father pleaded guilty to the murders and received a life sentence which he is currently carrying out in a Wisconsin prison. Watts began to receive letters from members of the public following his sentence, though the release of the Netflix documentary on September 30 has resulted in an increase in the number of people writing to him.

Chris Watts and family Netflix

A source who has spoken with Watts in prison told People that the inmate received ‘a lot of letters of first’, many of which were from women who ‘thought he was handsome and felt a lot of compassion for him’.

The source continued:

He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having penpals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact.

The women writing to Watts don’t appear to be put off by his heinous crimes, and are said to have ‘compassion’ for him ‘despite what he did’.

American Murder: The Family Next Door includes footage of an interview with a woman said to be having an affair with Watts, and authorities believe his secret relationship is the reason he murdered his family.

Chris Watts with woman said to be in affair Netflix

Shanann expressed concerns about her marriage to a friend in the days before her murder, though she never indicated that she feared for her life.

The mother was strangled by Watts in their Colorado home on August 13, 2018. Watts then drove her body to a job site of the oil company where he worked to dispose of it, before killing his two daughters and putting their bodies in the oil tanks.

The insider went on to say that the number of letters Watts is receiving has increased following the documentary’s arrival on Netflix, though they assured that not all of them are compassionate.

They commented:

Some of the letters are angry. A lot of them are from people of faith who want to pray for him. But then he gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically. He responds because he doesn’t have anything better to do.

Chris Watts Netflix

The source would not clarify exactly how many letters Watts has received in the week following the documentary’s release, though they said it has been ‘more than 10’.

Watts is in protective custody and only leaves his cell for an hour a day. He is not eligible for parole.

