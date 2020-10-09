Chris Watts Tried To Make Wife Miscarry By Drugging Her Weeks Before Murder Netflix





Netflix’s American Murder documentary has left people all over the world in disbelief as to how a seemingly loving family man could brutally murder his wife and kids.

The film tells the story of Chris Watts, who strangled his pregnant wife Shanann to death, before smothering their two daughters, Belle, four, and Celeste, three.

However, since the release of the chilling true crime doc, more disturbing details have emerged, further depicting the heinousness of Watts’ crimes.

Chris Watts Tried To Make Wife Miscarry By Drugging Her Weeks Before Murder

After being sentenced to life in prison, Watts began writing to true crime author Cherlyn Cradle, who later published them in a book titled Letters From Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders.

In one of Watts’ letters he told Cradle that he had been surreptitiously giving his wife the opiate painkiller Oxycodone, in a bid to try and make her miscarry their third child.

It was revealed in the film that Watts had been having an affair at the time, and in his letter he confessed that he thought it would be easier to be with his lover if Shanann wasn’t pregnant.

Chris Watts with woman said to be in affair Netflix

In police interviews, Watts claims he killed Shanann in a fit of rage, before later smothering his daughters and dumping their bodies at an Anadarko Petroleum site. However, in his letters to Cradle, he tells a very different story.

Watts detailed how he allegedly attempted to smother his little girls in their bedrooms, before heading back into his own room and strangling Shanann.

‘August 12th when I finished putting the girls to bed, I walked away and said ‘That’s the last time I’m going to be tucking my babies in,’ he wrote.

‘August 13th, morning of, I went to the girls’ room first, before Shanann and I had our argument. I went to Bella’s room, then Cece’s room and used a pillow from their bed (to kill them).’

The House Where Chris Watts Murdered His Wife Is Still Unsold After 2 Years Netflix

He added:

That’s why the cause of death was smothering. After I left Cece’s room, then I climbed back in bed with Shanann and our argument ensued. After Shanann had passed, Bella and Cece woke back up. I’m not sure how they woke back up, but they did. Bella’s eyes were bruised and both girls looked like they had been through trauma.

The Netflix documentary also didn’t mention the fact that the couple had filed for bankruptcy in 2015, while Watts was the main breadwinner at the time.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available to stream on Netflix now.