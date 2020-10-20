Chris Watts Was Ordered To Pay For Funeral Of His Wife And Daughters Netflix

Chris Watts was forced to pay for the funerals of his wife and daughters, after he admitted to murdering them.

In case you haven’t seen Netflix’s true crime documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, 34-year-old Watts admitted to strangling his pregnant wife Shanann Watts, before killing their daughters, four-year-old Bella, and three-year-old Celeste in 2018.

He avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to his heinous crimes and was handed five life sentences.

Chris Watts Netflix

However, it has now been revealed that Watts, who was having an affair at the time of the murder, was also ordered to pay more than $41,000 in restitution which went towards funeral and burial costs for his family, The Coloradoan reports.

The murderer was also ordered to pay for any counselling that would be required by the family of the deceased, according to The Sun.

It is, however, claimed that if Watts commits any kind of offence in prison, such as a serious assault on another inmate, prosecutors have the right to revoke their agreement not to seek the lethal injection.

Despite his original claims that he killed his family in a fit of rage, Watts later confessed the killings had been premeditated, admitting he had been surreptitiously giving Shanann doses of Oxycodone in an attempt to make her miscarry their child.

In a series of prison letters, Watts said he thought it would be easier to be with Nichol Kessinger, with whom he was having an affair at the time, if Shanann wasn’t pregnant.

‘When she started to get drowsy, I somehow knew how to squeeze the jugular veins until it cut off the blood flow to her brain, and she passed out,’ he wrote in the confession.

‘I knew if I took my hands off of her, she would still keep me from Nikki. They asked me why she couldn’t fight back – it’s because she couldn’t fight back. All the weeks of me thinking about killing her, and now I was faced with it.’

Netflix

In November 2019, Shanann’s parents Frank and Sandy Rzucek were handed a $6 million payout from Watts in a civil case, in which they said the killer ‘misled investigators’ by lying to them, the public and the media.

‘Defendant also gave multiple interviews to television and media outlets where he falsely claimed that he missed his family and was hoping they would all come home, so as to end his supposed ‘nightmare’ of life without his wife and children,’ the case read.

Watts agreed and handed $1 million for each death and an additional $3 million for the ‘grief, pain and suffering, emotional stress, and loss of companionship’ suffered by the family.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available to stream on Netflix now.