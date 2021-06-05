Chrissy Teigen Quits Netflix Show Following Cyberbullying Scandal
Chrissy Teigen has quit the Netflix show Never Have I Ever following accusations of cyberbullying.
The 35-year-old model and cookbook author has recently come under fire after it emerged she had sent abusive messages to media personality Courtney Stodden. Stodden had been just 16 years old at the time of the messages, while Teigen had been in her mid-twenties.
In 2011, Teigen tweeted the following message to Stodden, ‘My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby,’ and in the same year also urged her to ‘go. to sleep. forever’.
Teigen has since made a public apology over Twitter, stating that she was ‘mortified and sad’ by the person she had been, describing her younger self as an ‘insecure, attention seeking troll’. She has kept a low profile on social media since.
In response to Teigen’s apology, Stodden made the following statement on Instagram, alongside a screenshot showing that Teigen had in fact blocked her on Twitter:
I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.
All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.
A Never Have I Ever spokesperson has since told Fox News that Teigen has now stepped away from the Netflix comedy-drama, in which she had originally been cast in a guest voiceover role.
Teigen would have appeared in one episode of the second season, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, however it’s expected that the role will now be recast.
If you’ve been affected by bullying and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am–9pm Monday to Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
