Chrissy Teigen Slammed For Hosting ‘Tone Deaf’ Celeb-Laden Squid Game Party

Chrissy Teigen has been criticised after throwing a ‘tone deaf’ Squid Game party for her celebrity friends.

The hit Korean survival thriller on Netflix pits impoverished and debt-ridden contestants against each other in life-or-death games, all with the goal of winning a massive piggy bank of cash.

While the show’s unprecedented popularity – it beat Bridgerton to become the streaming platform’s most-viewed series at launch ever – sparked immediate merchandise, including costumes for Halloween, Teigen has attracted backlash for ‘failing to understand’ the meaning of Squid Game by hosting a party for her ‘rich friends’.

Teigen shared a few photos from her party on Instagram, with her dressed as the giant doll in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game, and her pals kitted out in tracksuits, as well as one person dressed as an enforcer holding a tray of drinks and Dalgona cookies. One attendee even won flights to Napa and a fancy meal.

‘Where do I even begin!! What an absolutely epic night. My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey. @wifeoftheparty you truly are the best and have THE BEST team ever. Thank you thank you thank you!’ she wrote in the caption.

While some followers and fellow celebs lapped up the photos, others called Teigen out. ‘Rich people dressing up as characters from Squid Game… way to miss the point of the show. Super tone deaf,’ one user wrote. ‘I… think you missed the point of the show,’ another commented.

‘This is so beyond tone deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and re-enact Squid Game which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,’ a third wrote.

‘I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. Squid Game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really re-enacting it in her mansion,’ a fourth complained.

