unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 08 Mar 2020 09:52
Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4PA/Paramount Pictures

Christian Bale has been revealed as the latest addition to the star-studded cast for upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advert

It was rumoured that Bale was in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year, however details on who he would play in the franchise were kept strictly under wraps.

Now, the cat is officially out of the bag.

Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4PA Images

The news comes after Bale’s co-star Tessa Thompson chatted to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Advert

She told the publication:

Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.

I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We’re going to have fun.

Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.

Bale will work alongside Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4Paramount Pictures

Writer and director Taika Waititi is also coming back for the fourth instalment, as he promises the upcoming movie will be ‘bigger and bolder’ than Thor: Ragnarok.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he revealed:

The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really.

That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure.

There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.

Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4Paramount Pictures
Advert

In another interview with WIRED, the Oscar-winner added:

It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic.

It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.

Waititi also said that filming for the eagerly anticipated film is set to be begin this summer.

‘Well, we move down to Sydney around April, I think, maybe. And then we’ll start shooting probably around August, I think,’ he told Variety.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit cinemas on November 5, 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Marvel, thor

Credits

Entertainment Tonight

  1. Entertainment Tonight

    Tessa Thompson Reacts to Christian Bale Playing the Villain in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

 