Christian Bale Confirmed As The New Villain In Thor 4
Christian Bale has been revealed as the latest addition to the star-studded cast for upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.
It was rumoured that Bale was in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year, however details on who he would play in the franchise were kept strictly under wraps.
Now, the cat is officially out of the bag.
The news comes after Bale’s co-star Tessa Thompson chatted to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.
She told the publication:
Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.
I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We’re going to have fun.
Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.
Bale will work alongside Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.
Writer and director Taika Waititi is also coming back for the fourth instalment, as he promises the upcoming movie will be ‘bigger and bolder’ than Thor: Ragnarok.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he revealed:
The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really.
That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure.
There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.
In another interview with WIRED, the Oscar-winner added:
It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic.
It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.
Waititi also said that filming for the eagerly anticipated film is set to be begin this summer.
‘Well, we move down to Sydney around April, I think, maybe. And then we’ll start shooting probably around August, I think,’ he told Variety.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit cinemas on November 5, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Marvel, thor