Christian Bale Is Playing The Villain In Thor 4

Christian Bale has been confirmed to play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Following the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is set to helm the fourth entry for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder.

The film will follow Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as she becomes female Thor. Now, the heroes have their foe: Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

During Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel’s Kevin Feige dropped a lot of bombs regarding the future of the MCU. There’s several connections to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to new trailers for WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Bale had been rumoured to be playing Thor 4‘s bad guy for quite some time, although this marks the first time it’s been explicitly confirmed, as well as revealing the exact character he’s playing.

In an earlier interview with ComicBook, Ragnarok‘s executive producer Brad Winderbaum explained how Gorr was partly an inspiration for Cate Blanchett’s Hela, perhaps giving us an insight into what to expect.

He said: ‘A lot of the design of Hela is a combination of the early Jack Kirby stuff but also…especially his power set, the villain Gorr, who has a very specific power set of being able to manifest an infinite number of weapons. We are doing a version of that, not exactly, but a version of that for Hela in our movie.’

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

