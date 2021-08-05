Christian Bale Reveals Devastating Reason He Can’t Watch The Dark Knight Trilogy Anymore

PA Images/Warner Bros.

Christian Bale’s Batman movies are unforgettable – unfortunately, the star can’t watch them anymore.

The actor first donned the cowl back in 2005’s Batman Begins, Christopher Nolan’s then-radical reimagining of the caped crusader, with Liam Neeson as the villainous Ra’s al Ghul.

Off a budget of $150 million, it was a modest box office success, grossing more than $373 million. Critically, it was a knockout, with audiences’ appetites whet for darker comic book movies.

Warner Bros.

Bale went on to play Batman two more times in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises: the former featuring Heath Ledger’s unforgettable performance as The Joker; the latter bringing the saga to a close, with Tom Hardy’s hulking Bane filling up the screen. Overall, the trilogy made more than $2.4 billion worldwide.

However, it’s not been without its own tragedies, whether it’s Ledger’s passing prior to the film’s release or the Aurora, Colorado shooting.

On July 20, 2012, James Eagan Holmes walked into a Century 16 movie theatre during a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises, set off tear gas grenades and fatally shot 12 people, with 70 others sustaining injuries.

PA Images

At the time, it was the deadliest shooting in Colorado since the Columbine High School massacre, which took the lives of 13 people. It also had the largest number of victims from a single shooting in US history, until 2016’s Orlando nightclub shooting, which had a total of 107 victims.

Holmes was apprehended at the scene, with police later finding his apartment filled with homemade explosives and incendiary devices. He confessed to the shooting but initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, while Arapahoe County prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Later that year, Holmes was convicted of 24 counts of first-degree murder, 140 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possessing explosives. He was then handed 12 life sentences and 3,318 years for attempting to kill all the attendees at the screening.

PA Images

Back in 2018, Bale appeared on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he discussed revisiting The Dark Knight Rises. ‘Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I’d love to be able to, one day,’ he said.

Following the shooting, Bale visited several victims in hospital. ‘He just said he wanted to come to thank all of us because he has been thinking about this. He knows the whole world has been thinking about this. He took it upon himself to come and thank us,’ one doctor said at the time.

