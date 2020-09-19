Christian Bale Voted The Greatest Batman Actor Of All Time

christian bale voted best batman 1 Warner Bros.

It’s Batman Day, which can mean only one thing: we’ve asked all our followers to vote for the greatest Dark Knight via a delightful range of Twitter polls.

Now, considering the Caped Crusader has been portrayed by more actors than any other superhero in live action movie history – eight to be exact, plus around the same amount to voice him – you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking this was a difficult task. But hey, we gave it a go anyway, because why not?

Round one kicked off by asking whether fan-favourite Christian Bale was a good fit, or if Ben Affleck or Adam West suited the role better instead; an overwhelming majority (86%) voted for Bale.

This result is perhaps unsurprising when you consider Bale has donned Batman’s cape more than any other actor in live-action films, for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Round two pitted the controversial Michael Keaton, who took on the role for Tim Burton’s Batman, against Val Kilmer and George Clooney, who starred in the disastrous Batman & Robin.

Despite the controversy surround Keaton’s casting at the time, with more than 50,000 letters sent to the Warner Bros. offices in protest, the Golden Globe winning actor easily took the prize, with 67% of respondents voting in his favour. I guess the competition wasn’t too fierce, huh…

Round three was much more competitive, with fans clearly struggling to choose between Kevin Conroy – who after beginning voicing the superhero in Batman: The Animated Series became quite possibly the most recognisable Batman voice – Will Arnett and Lewis G. Wilson.

Now, if you recall, Wilson was the first and youngest actor ever to play the adult Batman, and was also the least successful, so it’s perhaps unsurprising he came in last place with just 11.5% of the vote.

The other two contenders were a close first and second, with Arnett just ending up taking the win with 47% of the vote. Conroy followed slightly behind, with 42% of fans voting for him.

The final round took each previous winner to see whose portrayal of the Dark Knight audiences preferred, and let’s face it, we got exactly what we were expecting.

With more than 86% of the vote, Christian Bale once more nabbed the win, proving that even if you don’t perfect the Bat-voice, you can still take home awards for your performance.

Well, you can take home UNILAD‘s award at least, and really what more could you want?

Of course, we are missing one vital actor with these polls: Robert Pattinson, who is set to make his bow as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming The Batman, and so obviously can’t be included.

If the trailer’s anything to go by though, I’d say he could well be in the running.

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 1 October, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

