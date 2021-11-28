Christina Applegate Shares MS Struggles In 50th Birthday Post

United Archives GmbH/Alamy

Anchorman actress Christina Applegate has opened up about her struggles with multiple sclerosis upon turning 50.

The American actress, who rose to fame on the sitcom Married… With Children, took to Twitter on November 26, in an emotional post to marks her birthday and her battles with her health.

Applegate first revealed her diagnosis in August this year, noting how her journey with the condition had been ‘strange’ and a ‘tough road’.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong autoimmune condition that can affect the spinal chord and brain, according to the NHS.

Among a ‘wide range of potential symptoms’ MS can cause sensory issues and problems with movement and balance, and while symptoms can be treated, the life expectancy of those with the condition if often somewhat reduced.

Applegate told followers:

Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.

The post has amassed over 70,000 likes, and thousands of comments, with fans rushing to offer their support and birthday wishes to the actress. One said: ‘Sending you lots of love and strength. You’ve got this.’

Another wrote:

Happy Birthday, Christina! My head is currently on my pillow, too… a little pain, okay maybe a lot, a little vertigo, spasticity… and my body will soon be under my cooling weighted blanket… only 15lbs so I don’t feel crushed! Sending love back to you

A third commented: ‘Wishing you strength and all the best. Since Kelly Bundy I always enjoyed you acting. You brought so much fun into my life since watching you as a teen and twen (almost same age). I wish I could give something back of that joy. Cheers and love!’