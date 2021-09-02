unilad
Christmas Officially Starts September 23 With Non-Stop Festive Movie Channel Launch

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Sep 2021 08:52
I know I’m not the only one who starts getting a little bit excited when September comes along. By this point, I’m already slyly eyeing up Christmas presents for my family and wondering when exactly it’s acceptable to belt out All I Want For Christmas.

So I was quite thrilled to learn that, from Thursday, September 23 onwards, UK viewers will be getting a brand new festive channel, showing non-stop Christmas movies.

GREAT! Movies Christmas will temporarily take over the channel GREAT! Movies Classic right up until January 4, 2022, filling your telly with some much needed snow and tinsel. Best of all, it will be completely free to air for those with Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

Still from movie Elf (New Line Cinema)New Line Cinema

As reported by the truly delightful website UnderTheChristmasTree, this channel will air a number of familiar festive offerings, including The Polar Express, Home Alone, and – my personal favourite – Elf.

However, there will also be some new cinematic treats to try if, like me, you prefer to save your old favourites until at least late November.

Those who love watching Christmas movies – the jollier the better – can catch exclusive channel premieres for crackers such as A Christmas Melody, starring Mariah Carey and Just In Time For Christmas featuring Christopher Lloyd.

Other titles set to premiere will include Beaus of Holly, On Strike For Christmas, The Christmas Sitters, A Husband for Christmas, Call Me Claus with Whoopi Goldberg and Crazy for Christmas.

The Polar Express (Warner Bros. Pictures) Warner Bros. Pictures

Happy watching and – dare I say – Merry Christmas!

You can get into the Christmas spirit with GREAT! movies Christmas from September 23 on Freeview 51, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303.

