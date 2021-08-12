Christmas Season Begins As Home Alone Reboot With All-New Cast Gets Disney+ Release Date

20th Century Fox/Disney

Ready the Christmas music and get out the decorations because the Home Alone reboot on Disney+ has officially been given a release date.

More than 30 years after the release of the first film, Home Alone still holds its place on the God-Tier of Christmas movies, with many fans unable to get in the festive spirit until they see Catherine O’Hara’s character gasp in horror at the realisation that she’s forgotten her son.

Though the original movies could never be replaced, the franchise is getting a new lease of life on Disney+ in the form of Home Sweet Home Alone; an upcoming Christmas film directed by Dan Mazer.

With Macaulay Culkin now a bit too old now to pull off being scared of being home alone, the film features a whole new cast including The Office star Ellie Kemper, Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney and Archie Yates, who stars as a resourceful and mischievous young boy who finds himself left behind when his family travels to Japan.

According to Deadline, the film will honour the original storyline of Home Alone as Yates’ character Max Mercer has to protect his home from a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom.

Other stars appearing in the movie include Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell, with the screenplay written by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, based on John Hughes’ original screenplay.

Home Sweet Home Alone is set to be released exclusively on Disney+ on November 12 and marks the first in a line of projects Disney has planned to refresh following its merger with Fox.