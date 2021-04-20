unilad
Christopher Lee Fans Still Can’t Believe His Achievements Five Years After His Death

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Apr 2021 12:22
Christopher Lee Fans Still Can't Believe His Achievements Five Years After His DeathNew Line Cinema/PA Images

Five years after his death, Christopher Lee fans still can’t believe all his many varied achievements.

One Reddit user has now pooled together a list of highlights from Lee’s storied life from his lengthy Wikipedia page, and even one of these accomplishments would be considered noteworthy, but altogether they make impressive reading.

During his 93 years, Lee apparently ‘witnessed the last public execution in France using a guillotine’ and almost married into the Swedish Royal family, having been given permission by the king himself.

Christopher Leeu/YouOtterKnow1/Reddit

Lee was apparently also the inspiration for one of the most enduring fictional characters of the 20th century, the one and only James Bond.

Ian Fleming, the author of the original book series, was Lee’s step cousin and had been greatly inspired by Lee’s fascinating work as an intelligence officer during the days of World War II.

Fans of The Lord of The Rings will no doubt also be interested to learn that Lee was the only cast member from the film trilogy to have met JRR Tolkien himself.

During an interview with Cinefantastique in 2010, huge Lord of the Rings fan Lee explained that the meeting had happened ‘quite by chance’:

I met him with a group of other people in a pub in Oxford he used to go to, The Eagle and Child. I was very much in awe of him, as you can imagine, so I just said, ‘How do you do?’

Christopher Lee PA Images
Personally, my favourite fact about Lee is that he was also a heavy metal musician, lending his famously deep and powerful voice to various tracks between 1986 and 1998.

Lee also released the symphonic metal album Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross in 2010, at the age of 88, after having worked alongside various metal bands since 2005. Truly a multi-talented individual who continued developing creatively well into old age.

Fans have been left stunned after learning more about Lee’s extraordinary life, with the overview of impressive accomplishments merely providing a snapshot of the one-of-a-kind man he was.

Others have added to the endless list of fascinating facts about him, with one person commenting:

– Played Dracula multiple times, the Mummy and Frankenstein’s creature in Hammer films.

– Kicked arse on the golf course, played at the same level as ranked pro tour players.

-Would have ended Chuck Norris in a heartbeat if he had felt so moved.

Another said:

Best bit about that was the way he shut down people asking questions about the classified work he did during the war.

‘Can you keep a secret?’ ‘Yes, absolutely…’ ‘So can I’.

A single article could never do justice to Lee’s phenomenal life and career. Those who want to learn more should check out his 2003 autobiography, Lord of Misrule: The Autobiography of Christopher Lee, which includes an introduction from Peter Jackson.

