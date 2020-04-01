Christopher Meloni Returning To Law & Order As Elliot Stabler In New Series

NBC

Christopher Meloni is coming back to Law & Order, reprising his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in a new series.

Advert

Meloni is returning as the new lead of a Dick Wolf series, taking to his own Facebook to confirm the news, writing, ‘He’s back…’

The new series, which will focus on Stabler leading a New York Police Department organised crime unit, will be 13 episodes long, meaning there’s plenty of time for drama to unfold.

Christopher Meloni Returning To Law And Order As Elliot Stabler In New Series NBC

Meloni starred alongside Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) on SVU from season one until season 12, which aired in 2011, and fans will no doubt be hoping for some kind of Stabler-Benson reunion in the new series.

Advert

Following his final episode on SVU, Meloni went on to undertake a number of different roles in HBO’s True Blood, Fox’s Surviving Jack, Man of Steel, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Happy! and several more.

SVU currently has 21 different seasons, and after Meloni left in 2012 the show wrote that his character had retired from the force, while Benson went on to head up the entire division.

Christopher Meloni Returning To Law And Order As Elliot Stabler In New Series NBC

As the show has just been renewed for three more seasons, it will be interesting to see what prompts Stabler into coming back to fight crime.

Stabler’s return is said to be in early development, according to reports in Deadline, with Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive producing. The publication hinted that Chicago P.D.’s Matt Olmstead could be being drafted in to write and showrun.