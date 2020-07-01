Christopher Nolan Responds To Claims He Doesn't Allow Chairs On Set PA Images

Christopher Nolan has responded to claims he doesn’t allow chairs on his film sets, with his spokesman denying such behaviour.

It comes after Anne Hathaway, who appeared in Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, praised the filmmaker’s decision not to allow chairs on set during a conversation with Hugh Jackman as part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series.

Although ultimately the actor was praising Nolan, her comments led many to criticise the filmmaker for being ‘ableist’ and ‘discriminatory’. Subsequently, his spokesperson has now come out and denied the claims, while clarifying the items he does ban from set.

Director Christopher Nolan PA Images

‘For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),’ Kelly Bush Novak of publicity firm ID said in a statement shared with IndieWire.

She continued:

The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors’ chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.

This clarification follows Hathaway’s comments, in which she told Jackman: ‘[Nolan] doesn’t allow chairs. And his reasoning is: if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.’

anne hathaway dark knight rises Warner Bros. Pictures

She went on to praise the seemingly non-traditional approach of Nolan, adding: ‘I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.’

Her comments prompted several people to speak out against this alleged rule, with many criticising the filmmaker for ‘reinforcing inhumane working conditions’. However, people who had worked with Nolan were quick to contradict the claims.

Among them were Mandy co-writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn, who was an extra in The Dark Knight Rises and who said there were ‘plenty of chairs and tables in [the] staging area’. Journalists Jeff Jensen and Gregory Ellwood, who visited the sets of The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, also confirmed there were chairs.

Anne Hathaway has yet to respond to these claims to clear up the confusion of whether or not there were chairs, but at this point the odds aren’t in her favour.

Sorry, Anne.