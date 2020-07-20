Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Delayed Indefinitely
Time has run out for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet… again. However, it’s now been delayed indefinitely.
The Dark Knight and Inception director’s upcoming blockbuster has been at the forefront of cinema’s survival amid the current pandemic, with Nolan striving to maintain its original release date as much as possible.
However, due to the persistently surging numbers in the US and global uncertainty, Warner Bros. has now removed the film from its release calendar indefinitely.
Moves to re-open cinemas have been forthcoming over the past few weeks, with the UK’s Odeon slowly welcoming film-viewers back to screens. Cineworld and Vue are due to re-open on July 31.
Regardless, there’s still prevalent concerns regarding the current safety of cinemas. Tenet was originally scheduled to premiere on July 17, suffering two delays until August 12. While it’s been stripped from the studio’s calendar, a new date is to be announced ‘imminently’.
As per Variety, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement:
We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.
In addition to Tenet‘s removal, The Conjuring 3 – the eighth entry in the hugely popular horror franchise – has been shifted from September 11 this year to June 4, 2021.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was also scheduled for re-shoots in April. However, since they won’t have taken place due to the outbreak’s impact on film production, it was always going to be delayed.
Emmerich added:
Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.
We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates.
While Nolan’s films have often made more than 50% of their box office revenues from overseas, opening Tenet – a $200 million dollar movie – without the typical global theatrical roll-out is still a risk.
Wonder Woman 1984, the studio’s other major upcoming release, remains primed for an October 2 opening this year, after enduring similar delays.
