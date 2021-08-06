Chronicle ‘Female-Led’ Sequel Coming In 2022

20th Century Studios

Chronicle, 2012’s underrated found-footage superhero movie, is finally getting a sequel.

Directed by Josh Trank, who went on to helm the notorious Fantastic Four reboot and Tom Hardy’s Capone, the original film starred Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell and Michael B. Jordan as high schoolers who gain incredible superpowers, including super-strength, telekinesis and the ability to fly.

Off a budget of just $12 million, it grossed more than $126 million worldwide and currently has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the incredible teaser trailer for Chronicle below:

The ‘female-led’ sequel will be set 10 years after the original movie, according to producer John Davis. ‘We’re working on Chronicle 2 right now, and I think it’s going to be great. We’re working on it at Fox [20th Century Studios]. It’s going to give us a chance to tell the story in a different way,’ he told Forbes.

‘We’re going to tell it from the female point of view. It will have been 10 years since the event happened in Seattle, and a lot of it’s going to deal with fake news and real news and cover-ups. More interestingly, it’s the next generation getting these powers that are corruptive. These are young women just finishing college, they are empowered, and this is their journey. I mean, what a new and interesting story you can tell there,’ Davis said.

It’s unclear who’ll direct or write the sequel, given Trank has been apathetic about it in the past. ‘I made it difficult for them to set up meetings. I was dodgy about stuff. I did a lot of sh*tty things,’ he told Polygon.

‘Because I really didn’t ever want to see Chronicle 2 happen. That was my worst nightmare. First of all, I’m not doing it. Second, if somebody else does it, then you know it’s gonna be a piece of sh*t,’ Trank said.

Chronicle is available to stream on Disney+.