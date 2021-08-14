Chucky Makes Terrifying Return In New Child’s Play Series

Universal Content Productions/United Artists

Production has finished up on SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky TV series, and it looks set to be terrifying.

In 1988, Child’s Play introduced the world to the terrifying doll called Chucky. At the time, there were protests because it was believed the film would lead children to behave violently. However, this kind of backlash helped the film become a mainstay in pop culture and spawn numerous sequels.

The unlikely face of a franchise is now back, and Brad Dourif has returned to voice the titular doll. Not only is the voice of Chucky familiar, but some will also notice that the newly released trailer is a homage to the 1978 horror movie Magic, which also featured a killer doll.

In the trailer, Chucky appears to have his hair thoroughly brushed as he recites the ‘Ade due Damballa’ chant – some will remember this was the voodoo curse that was originally used by Chucky to put himself in the doll at the start of Child’s Play.

Check out the teaser below:

While the film is clearly comfortable treading old ground, and will even see Jennifer Tilly reprising her role as Chucky’s girlfriend Tiffany, there are also new additions.

Notably, there will be new actors in the series, including Teo Briones from Ratched, Bjorgvin Arnarson who starred in PEN15, Alyvia Alyn Lin, who appears in The Young and the Restless, and Lexa Doing from Arrow.

Chucky will premiere this autumn on SYFY and the USA Network, with the first episode arriving on October 12.

