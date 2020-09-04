Chucky Producer Promises Child’s Play Fans Will ‘Love’ New TV Series
Following a franchise involving seven films, the new Chucky series Child’s Play has some big boots to fill, but producer Nick Antosca has promised fans will ‘love’ what’s in store.
Fans got a glimpse of the creepy doll in action once again as the first teaser for the new series was released earlier this year, though production has been delayed due to coronavirus shutdowns, meaning filming won’t take place until the new year.
Child’s Play was always intended to air in 2021, so producers hope that it will still be delivered in time even with the delays, but either way it seems the show will be worth the wait.
Antosca discussed the making of the new series with Gizmodo, where he commended the work of star Brad Dourif and creator Don Mancini and described the show as ‘scary, really funny and very smart.’
He commented:
Don wrote an awesome show. He’s showrunning it, and he had a great writer’s room. I’m cautious about talking details, but we’re working on it every day.
As a Chucky fan, I’ll just say I’m over the moon that Brad Dourif is back as Chucky, as well as some other familiar characters, and that I think fans are going to love where Don is taking it—and new audiences as well.
Nobody knows Chucky better than he does, and he’s pushing the boundaries yet again. I can’t wait for everyone to see it next year.
Dourif, who played Chucky in the original 1988 movie and its six sequels, isn’t the only star to be making a comeback as Jennifer Tilly, who played Tiffany Valentine in the Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, is also involved in the new series.
The return of the original cast and creator suggests the new series will stay true to its roots, indicating it will be just as ‘awesome’ as Antosca makes it out to be.
Topics: Film and TV, Brad Dourif, Child's Play, Chucky, Don Mancini, Jennifer Tilly, Now