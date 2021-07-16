Chucky Reboot Drops First Creepy Trailer

SYFY

The first creepy teaser trailer for the Chucky series is here.

‘Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.’ The mischievous, murdering doll was first introduced back in 1988. Yet, through multiple sequels – some scary, some straight-up bizarre – he’s still a fan-favourite, and we’re about to get a brand-new series.

The slasher villain appeared in Child’s Play in 2019, a remake of the original film. It’s believed the new show is completely ignoring it, intended as the start of a ‘broader Chucky universe.’

Check out the teaser trailer for Chucky below:

The series comes from Don Mancini, the original creator of the franchise. ‘An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage Good Guy doll turns up at a suburban yard sale,’ the synopsis reads, as per Entertainment Weekly.

‘Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster,’ it adds.

Speaking about the success of the films, Mancini said: ‘One of the things that we pride ourselves on, and I think makes our franchise singular, is that we have spun a relatively consistent and coherent narrative over the course of 33 years and seven films and now eight episodes of television.’

‘I deliberately ended Cult of Chucky on a series of cliffhangers, major cliffhangers, because I knew a TV series would be the ideal place to accommodate delving into the ramifications. So we begin the series introducing our new story, our new milieu, and then we start to bring the veteran characters into the story, and it all comes together for a big showdown,’ he added.

Chucky will premiere on SYFY and USA on October 12, 2021.