Cinema Employee Ruined Avengers: Endgame Ending For Homophobic Customer In The Best Way

A TikTok user has recalled the incredible moment he spoiled Avengers: Endgame for a homophobic customer he served while working at a cinema.

The release of Endgame in 2019 was a momentous moment for Marvel fans everywhere. It marked the culmination of years of build-up, and promised to be an epic ending to the Infinity Saga.

Drew Lopez, from Seattle, was working at the cinema on the day the film was released and spent the day dealing with hundreds of excited customers, as well as one angry, offensive, spiteful one.

The TikTok user, who describes himself as ‘not straight’ and ‘sometimes funny’ in his bio, explained that fans had been waiting outside the theatre since 5.00am, despite having reserved seats.

He admitted the queues made ‘zero f*cking sense’ to him, but that it was likely just ‘the anticipation of everything’. Once the customers started rolling in, he explained that there had been a ‘miscommunication’ between a male guest and one of Drew’s co-workers.

The customer’s order somehow ended up being ‘100% wrong’, but rather than simply asking for it to be corrected, he threw it at the employees and it ended up ‘all over’ Drew.

Drew recalled: ‘Now it was towards the end of the day, so I was like ‘okay, I’m not gonna let this get to me’, but then he called me an idiot and a f*****.’

Having had the advantage of knowing exactly what happened in the film the customer was so excited to see, Drew decided to hit back at the customer’s offensive outburst by teaching him a lesson – and I should warn you, if for some reason you’re still avoiding spoilers for Endgame, now’s the time to stop reading.

Drew explained: ‘I got f*cking angry of course, so without even like skipping a second beat I said: ‘well this f*****’s still alive… but Iron Man isn’t’.’

The death of Tony Stark in Endgame came as a huge shock to audiences, and happened well towards the end of the three-hour film. To have that moment revealed before the film had even begun no doubt would have been a huge blow for any fan, but considering the customer had used hate speech towards Drew, they actually got off very lightly.

TikTok users were quick to praise Drew for his response to the customer, with one writing: ‘Revenge spoiling is the only appropriate spoiling.’

Drew assured that he wasn’t punished for spoiling the film for the customer, and that he remained safe in his job while the customer got kicked out. To reiterate his success, Drew ended the video with a satisfied ‘ha ha!’