unilad
Advert

Cinema Employee Ruined Avengers: Endgame Ending For Homophobic Customer In The Best Way

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Mar 2021 09:35
Cinema Employee Ruined Avengers: Endgame Ending For Homophobic Customer In The Best Waydrewwciferr/TikTok/Marvel

A TikTok user has recalled the incredible moment he spoiled Avengers: Endgame for a homophobic customer he served while working at a cinema. 

The release of Endgame in 2019 was a momentous moment for Marvel fans everywhere. It marked the culmination of years of build-up, and promised to be an epic ending to the Infinity Saga.

Advert

Drew Lopez, from Seattle, was working at the cinema on the day the film was released and spent the day dealing with hundreds of excited customers, as well as one angry, offensive, spiteful one.

Check out Drew’s story below:

@drewwciferr##stitch with @officialtbw a good day(: ##endgame ##marvel ##ironman ##customerservice ##rudecustomer ##movietheater ##gayfyp ##gaysoftiktok ##fyp ##avengers♬ original sound – Drew Lopez

Advert

The TikTok user, who describes himself as ‘not straight’ and ‘sometimes funny’ in his bio, explained that fans had been waiting outside the theatre since 5.00am, despite having reserved seats.

He admitted the queues made ‘zero f*cking sense’ to him, but that it was likely just ‘the anticipation of everything’. Once the customers started rolling in, he explained that there had been a ‘miscommunication’ between a male guest and one of Drew’s co-workers.

The customer’s order somehow ended up being ‘100% wrong’, but rather than simply asking for it to be corrected, he threw it at the employees and it ended up ‘all over’ Drew.

TikToker ruins Endgame for homophobic customerDrew Lopez/TikTok
Advert

Drew recalled: ‘Now it was towards the end of the day, so I was like ‘okay, I’m not gonna let this get to me’, but then he called me an idiot and a f*****.’

Having had the advantage of knowing exactly what happened in the film the customer was so excited to see, Drew decided to hit back at the customer’s offensive outburst by teaching him a lesson – and I should warn you, if for some reason you’re still avoiding spoilers for Endgame, now’s the time to stop reading.

Drew explained: ‘I got f*cking angry of course, so without even like skipping a second beat I said: ‘well this f*****’s still alive… but Iron Man isn’t’.’

Iron Man Tony Stark Robert Downey Jr Avengers EndgameMarvel Studios
Advert

The death of Tony Stark in Endgame came as a huge shock to audiences, and happened well towards the end of the three-hour film. To have that moment revealed before the film had even begun no doubt would have been a huge blow for any fan, but considering the customer had used hate speech towards Drew, they actually got off very lightly.

TikTok users were quick to praise Drew for his response to the customer, with one writing: ‘Revenge spoiling is the only appropriate spoiling.’

Drew assured that he wasn’t punished for spoiling the film for the customer, and that he remained safe in his job while the customer got kicked out. To reiterate his success, Drew ended the video with a satisfied ‘ha ha!’

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance
News

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

French Schoolgirl Admits To Making Up Story That Got Her Teacher Beheaded
News

French Schoolgirl Admits To Making Up Story That Got Her Teacher Beheaded

Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89
Film and TV

Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89

‘Zombie Fish’ Declared Extinct 20 Years Ago Baffles Conservationists After Being Found In Lake
Animals

‘Zombie Fish’ Declared Extinct 20 Years Ago Baffles Conservationists After Being Found In Lake

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Avengers, Cinema, Endgame, Film, homophobia, tony stark

Credits

Drew Lopez/TikTok

  1. Drew Lopez/TikTok

    @drewwciferr

 