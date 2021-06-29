unilad
Clifford The Big Red Dog Live-Action Remake Drops First Trailer

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Jun 2021 16:11
Clifford The Big Red Dog Live-Action Remake Drops First TrailerParamount Pictures

Clifford The Big Red Dog has dropped its first trailer for the live-action remake starring Jack Whitehall.

This will be the first time the well-loved book character is hitting the big screen and is set to debut in cinemas in September.

Starring alongside The Jungle Cruise‘s Whitehall is Tony Hale; Sienna Guillory; David Alan Grier; Russell Wong; and John Cleese.

See the trailer here:

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads, as per Collider:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

Clifford (Paramount Pictures)Paramount Pictures

Norman Bridwell created the character of Clifford in 1963, going on to write more than 150 books on the beloved, giant dog. The books have sold nearly 130 million copies in print in 13 different countries worldwide, Comicbook reports.

The upcoming film follows a handful of TV series on Clifford, with the most recent produced by Amazon Prime and PBS Kids. The first-ever TV show on the well-loved character debuted in 2000.

Clifford The Big Red Dog is set to hit cinemas September 17.

