Clueless Is Now Streaming On Netflix Paramount Pictures

Get your plaid skirts and knee high socks at the ready because Clueless is now streaming on Netflix.

The well-loved teenage rom-com was released on the streaming service yesterday, February 1, and I’m sure that’s many millennial’s Sunday sorted.

If you’re rough as toast today, seeing the likes of Cher, Dionne and Tai ‘bug out’ over boys will no doubt distract you from your sore head.

Clueless on Netflix Paramount Pictures

I’m sure watching the 90s classic will also help you realise the now 50-year-old Paul Rudd practically looks like same as he did when playing Cher’s ex step-brother, Josh, 25 years ago. I mean, the guy has aged stupidly well.

Following its release in July 1995, the film made an impressive $56.6 million at the box office, with $10,612,443 of that coming in its opening weekend.

Clueless fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement of the film finally being put back on Netflix.

<One person said:

THEY PUT CLUELESS BACK ON NETFLIX FEBRUARY IS TREATING ME GOOD

Another excited fan said:

I’m currently watching Clueless on Netflix and it’s one of my all time faves. A few things: 1. Paul Rudd hasn’t aged a day. 2. The 90s were the absolute best! 3. I want Cher’s wardrobe decider thing. 4. I really miss Brittany Murphy.

Brittany Murphy, who played Tai in the film, sadly passed away in 2009 at the age of 32 from pneumonia.

As well as starring in Clueless, the late actress also featured in films such as Happy Feet, 8 Mile, Just Married and Sin City.