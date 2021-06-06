Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic Scene For TikTok Debut

Credit: Paramount / TikTok/aliciasilverstone

Alicia Silverstone has recreated a scene from Clueless, and it’s evident she’s still got an inner Cher Horowitz.

The iconic clip was posted on social media as part of Silverstone’s debut on TikTok, and, after posting the video just yesterday, June 5, the actor already has a staggering 1.4 million followers. The video itself has generated six million likes and 26 million views.

In the video, Silverstone – who could definitely now pass as Cher’s older sister – can be seen wearing a yellow plaid jacket almost identical to the one in the movie.

As her son Bear hugs her, she then lip syncs the scene from the 90s movie in which Cher says, ‘Ew! Get off of me! Urgh. As if’, while pushing him away.

She then pulls him back in for a cuddle and kisses his head showing that it was just a bit of fun – because, who doesn’t love a good hug.

Silverstone captioned the video, ‘Ugh! As if… I wouldn’t join TikTok.’

Check it out:

People have since commented how much they love the video, and it’s safe to say Silverstone will be pleased that she joined the video sharing platform.

One person wrote, ‘MY FAV THING EVER OH MY’, as someone else said, ‘I wasn’t ready for this.’

A third person dubbed Clueless as their ‘favourite movie of all time’, while someone else asked where can she get Silverstone’s yellow blazer from (and apparently more than 8,000 others want to know the same thing).

I’m not alone in thinking Silverstone could pass off as Cher’s older sister, either, as others commented on how good the 44-year-old is looking.

One person said, ‘Daaaaaaamn she is aging like a fine wine,’ as another commented, ‘GIRL DIDN’T AGE A SINGLE BIT AND I’M NOT MAD.’

Welcome to the crazy world of TikTok, Alicia.

