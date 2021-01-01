Cobra Kai Season 3 Drops On Netflix Today Netflix

Karate fans rejoice, because season three of Cobra Kai has dropped on Netflix.

The release date was originally set for January 8, but the kind-hearted souls over at Netflix decided to bring it forward a week to help soothe people’s New Year’s Eve hangovers.

Cobra Kai originally premiered on YouTube Premium in 2018 but it moved to Netflix over the summer.

Check out the trailer for the new season here:

Set 30 years after the events that occurred in The Karate Kid, the popular streaming service describes the new season starring Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as ‘the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition’.

The description continues:

While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

According to Games Radar, Zabka said also described the third season as ‘not [being] as it seems’.

He said, ‘I’ve been saying this for the past two seasons, [Ali] is a big missing part of his life, she’s the love that got away and would, in some form, love to reconnect. But the show’s full of surprises.’

Don’t be too sad if you find that you’ve binged the full season in just 24 hours though, as is was confirmed back in October that there will be a fourth season of the hit show.