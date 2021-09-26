Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Just Dropped

Netflix

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Cobra Kai‘s upcoming fourth season.

Based on The Karate Kid, the show follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) three decades years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

The third chapter only arrived in January this year, but fans clambering for more won’t have to wait much longer, as season four will hit the streaming platform on December 31.

Check out the trailer for Cobra Kai season four below:

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will be returning as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively, alongside Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Demetri (Gianni Decenzo), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and, of course, John Kreese (Martin Cove) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), among others.

By the end of season three, viewers got to see Daniel and Johnny team up – but there’s no guarantees going into the next episodes. ‘Giving them this moment was something we’ve always known was coming, but we are doing it in a way where we’ve also established who these characters are,’ Josh Heald, a producer and writer on Cobra Kai, told TVLine.

‘They’re both very strong-minded in their own philosophies, ideals and pasts. There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again.’

It’s unclear when the show will come to an end, as season five has already been confirmed by Netflix. ‘We’ve always had a set end game, as to where the story’s going, but we’ve said from the beginning that we weren’t sure exactly how many seasons it’ll take to get there,’ co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Comic Book.

‘There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show that showed up in season three or will show up in season four… there’s still a lot more story to tell, in our minds.’