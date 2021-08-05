Cobra Kai Season Four Gets First Trailer And Release Date

Netflix

Cobra Kai‘s fourth season has got its first teaser and a release date.

Based on The Karate Kid, the fan-favourite show follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) three decades years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Having first premiered on YouTube back in 2018, it’s now going onto its fourth season on Netflix, with the third having arrived on New Year’s Day. Fortunately, viewers won’t need to wait until 2022 for the next chapter of the Cobra Kai saga.

Macchio and Zabka will both return for the fourth season, alongside Martin Kove’s villainous John Kreese, Mary Mouser as Sam LaRusso and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel. We can also expect to see Gianni DeCenzo’s Demetri and Jacob Bertrand’s Hawk, as well as Tanner Buchanan’s Robby Keene and Peyton List’s Tory. There’ll also be some fresh faces joining Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai has up to six seasons planned and even further spin-offs. ‘Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase so that it’s a story we can continue telling,’ co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told TVLine.

‘We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favourite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

‘We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in season three], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going.’

Talking to Cinema Blend, Schlossberg said Kreese is one of the most important characters in the show right now. ‘For some people, Johnny Lawrence was just an antagonist and a bully, but we saw a lot of potential in that character and the same goes with John Kreese as the big bad of Cobra Kai,’ he said.

‘At least Johnny Lawrence had a hint of humanity in him. Kreese was the one who taught him this no mercy philosophy. He had very little redeemable qualities about him, but we know that all these characters are human beings, and with the real estate that we have as a series, we’re able to do those types of deep dives.’

Cobra Kai’s fourth season will hit Netflix in December this year.