Cole Sprouse Says His Crush On Jennifer Aniston Made Him Forget Ben’s Lines On Friends

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Jan 2021 08:44
Cole Sprouse Says His Crush On Jennifer Aniston Made Him Forget Ben's Lines On FriendsCole Sprouse Says His Crush On Jennifer Aniston Made Him Forget Ben's Lines On FriendsPA/Warner Bros Television

Cole Sprouse, aka Ben Geller, said his huge crush on Jennifer Aniston made him forget his lines while filming Friends.

The Riverdale actor discussed the matter while on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, January 19, but defended his feelings by stating that ‘the whole world’ had a crush on Aniston at the time.

Explaining that it was ‘quite difficult to work in front of her’, Sprouse, who was only eight while filming Friends, said, ‘I was a child. I would stammer a lot, and I would forget my lines.’

Check out his interview here:

Sprouse continued:

I feel like I maintain my composure a bit more now, but it was quite difficult as a kid. I was teased a little bit by the crew because they saw it. I was just forget because I was looking at her […] But then, the whole word had a crush on Jennifer Aniston.

Reassuring the now 28-year-old, Barrymore said the whole world now has a crush on him.

PA Images

While on the show, Sprouse also crushed 90s and 00s kids dreams of there being a Suite Life of Zack and Cody reboot.

He explained, ‘Reboots are a tricky thing. The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia. When you modernise it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase, so it’s a very, very touchy thing.’

Sprouse continued, ‘I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, ‘No, absolutely not’.’

I’m not mad, Cole, just disappointed.

