Colin Farrell Gets The Penguin Spinoff To The Batman

Colin Farrell is set to continue his role as The Penguin in a spinoff series after next year’s The Batman.

The 45-year-old will not only star in, but executive produce the series for HBO Max.

Farrell’s debut as The Penguin isn’t even out yet, and will first be seen in next year’s The Batman, where the Irish actor stars alongside Robert Pattinson.

The spinoff is expected to dive further into the criminal underworld of Gotham and how The Penguin rose to power.

The script for the series is set to be written by Lauren LeFranc, while The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark will executive produce, Variety reports.

Dylan Clark will join Farrell in executive producing the film, underneath his Dylan Clark Productions and 6th & Idaho companies.

The film will be produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The role of The Penguin, also known as Oswald Cobblepot, has previously been played by Danny DeVito, Robin Lord Taylor, and Burgess Meredith.

The series will be HBO Max’s second spinoff from The Batman; the platform has already ordered a show from Joe Barton – a drama based around the Gotham Police Department.

Farrell recently starred in BBC’s mystery drama, The North Water, and is set to star in biographical survival film Thirteen Lives, which is set for release on April 15, 2022.

The Batman, which stars not only Farrell and Pattinson, but the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright, is currently set to take to screens on March 4, 2022.