Colin Farrell Says The Batman 'Feels Like Version I Haven’t Seen Before' PA/Warner Bros.

Comic book fans can’t wait for the release of Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie The Batman, and it seems they’re not the only ones.

Colin Farrell, who is set to play Batman villain the Penguin opposite Robert Pattinson, has gushed over the script, which he says offers something ‘unique and new’ while remaining familiar with Batman fans.

The actor said he’s ecstatic to be part of the universe, explaining that Matt Reeves’ version of the well-known story is like something he’s never seen before.

‘There are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon and those words are Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent… all of those things,’ he said while speaking to SFX Magazine, via Metro.

‘I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before,’ he said.

He added:

Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.

Although there’s currently no date set in stone for the release of The Batman, production ground to a halt earlier this year as a result of the current health crisis. All we do know is we can expect it sometime in 2021, which gives us one more reason to look forward to next year.