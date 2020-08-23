Colin Farrell’s Penguin Transformation In The Batman Trailer Is Blowing Everyone’s Minds

It’s early and Batman’s still a vigilante. [Gotham’s people] wonder, ‘That guy sounds a little dangerous.’ He’s not yet the symbol of hope… He’s still a growing legend. People wonder whether he exists. It’s one of the things he will confront in the story.

A lot of the other stories are about how he mastered his fear to become Batman. What was exciting for me was not that, but to meet him in the middle of this criminological state. For him to make mistakes.