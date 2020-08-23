Colin Farrell’s Penguin Transformation In The Batman Trailer Is Blowing Everyone’s Minds
One character really stands out in The Batman‘s first teaser trailer: The Penguin, featuring an entirely unrecognisable Colin Farrell.
As part of DC Fandome last night, August 22, superhero fans finally got a proper glimpse at Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the caped crusader – it’s safe to say, the internet went wild.
In addition to seeing Robert Pattinson’s dark knight in action, we caught glimpses of Catwoman, The Riddler and most strikingly of all, Farrell’s Penguin.
Check out the teaser trailer for The Batman below – see if you can pick out Farrell:
The Irish actor joins a stacked ensemble: alongside Pattinson as the titular hero, there’s also Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
At around 1:18 and 1:54 in the trailer, you’ll see a man moodily staring in the rain, later driving in a car and commenting on Batman: ‘Woah, this guy’s crazy!’
At first, many didn’t take notice of this particular character. However, people soon realised the gravity of who it was: Farrell, laden in incredible prosthetics, as The Penguin.
It’s went down well with viewers, with one user writing: ‘Seeing this photo of Colin Farrell as the Penguin has put me fully in the on board camp for The Batman. Apologies in advance.’ Another tweeted: ‘It’s funny how everyone thought this was Richard Kind and we were immensely surprised to find out this is Colin Farrell as The Penguin.’
A third wrote: ‘I’m shook… Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Hands down best makeup transformation. I know who is winning an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling next year.’
Speaking at DC Fandome, Reeves explained the ‘Year Two’ timeline in which the film emerges for Batman:
It’s early and Batman’s still a vigilante. [Gotham’s people] wonder, ‘That guy sounds a little dangerous.’ He’s not yet the symbol of hope… He’s still a growing legend. People wonder whether he exists. It’s one of the things he will confront in the story.
A lot of the other stories are about how he mastered his fear to become Batman. What was exciting for me was not that, but to meet him in the middle of this criminological state. For him to make mistakes.
Reeves repeatedly hit one message home: this iteration of Batman, Gotham and its Rogues Gallery is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
The Batman hits cinemas on October 1, 2021.
