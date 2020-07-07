Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal For Documentary On NFL Journey PA Images

Colin Kaepernick has signed a deal with Disney to tell the story of his journey from NFL star to civil rights activist in a new docuseries.

Kaepernick made headlines across the globe when he condemned racism by refusing to stand for the national anthem, and although it caused a lot of controversy and ultimately cost him his NFL career, the footballer never backed down.

His story is now set to be chronicled for all to see in a new series developed by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal between Walt Disney and Kapernick’s Ra Vision Media production company.

Consisting of new interviews as well as never-before-seen archival material, the documentary will showcase the most recent years of Kaepernick’s life.

The deal will emphasise the work of directors and producers of colour, and will utilise both scripted and unscripted stories that deal with race, social injustice and the quest for equality, Variety reports.

Kaepernick spoke about the deal in a statement, saying:

I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.

The deal was announced on Monday, July 6, and will extend across Disney’s units, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated, an ESPN outlet that focuses on matters of race in sports.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger said the company feels Kaepernick’s experience as a footballer and activist gives him ‘a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain’.

He added: ‘We look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.’

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has enlisted Jemele Hill, a journalist who previously worked for both ESPN and The Undefeated, as a producer on the project. Executive producers include ESPN executives Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell.

ESPN President Jimmy Piatro pointed out the deal comes as activists across the US protest for the Black Lives Matter movement, and companies and industries make moves to better represent the Black community.

He commented:

Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.

Kaepernick is set to work particularly closely with The Undefeated, with Kevin Merida, senior vice president and editor-in-chief, explaining the partnership will ‘elevate important stories of lives too often unseen and to deliver them to a vast audience across The Walt Disney Company’.

Merida added:

We want to continue to call attention to the issues of racial injustice that America is wrestling with, and do that in new, compelling ways.

It is unclear when the documentary on Kaepernick will be released, though Disney said further details are to be revealed at a later date.