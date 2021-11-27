unilad
Comedian Barry Humphries Mistakenly Congratulates Dermot O’Leary For Coming Out

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Nov 2021 10:30
Comedian Barry Humphries has mistakenly congratulated Dermot O’Leary for coming out, having seemingly confused him with This Morning host Philip Schofield.

In February 2020, Schofield opened up candidly to viewers about his struggles coming to terms with his sexuality.

Joined by long-time co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby, Schofield advised viewers, ‘You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life.’ It was a touching moment to be sure, but not one that involved O’Leary.

Appearing on the famous This Morning sofa nearly two years on, Humphries, 86, looked back on the candid exchange with admiration, but appeared to get a few details mixed up along the way.

Turning to O’Leary, whose initial confusion was evident, Humphries congratulated him on ‘bravely’ coming out on air last year, remarking:

Incidentally, Dermot, I want to congratulate you by the way. Seriously, on your courage.

Quickly realising the error, Alison Hammond burst out laughing, which didn’t seem to signal to Humphries that something was off.

He continued:

No, no. Last year, when he came out and told us about his sexuality.

Barely containing his own laughter, O’Leary gently tried to correct Humphries, telling him:

Thank you, I will pass that on to the gentleman who is here from Monday to Thursday – don’t you worry!

Apparently puzzled, Humphries once again tried to explain himself, still completely unaware that he was speaking to the wrong man:

No, your bravery was a marvel – and by the way, we’re all in showbusiness.

Over on Twitter, people have been left as tickled as Hammond, with one person saying ‘he’s funny, even when he didn’t intend to be’. Another said, ‘he’s having them on and they know. It’s all good fun’.

Whether in error or deliberate, Humphries has certainly given This Morning staff and viewers a good chuckle.

