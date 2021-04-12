unilad
Advert

Comedy Show Slammed For Making Racist Jokes About BTS

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Apr 2021 12:53
Comedy Show Slammed For Making Racist Jokes About BTS@HalaA_26/Twitter

A Chilean comedy show is facing backlash for comedy skit it did of South Korean boyband BTS.

The parody television show Mi Barrio aired the controversial piece on its show on Saturday, April 10, in which comedians pretended to be the popular K-Pop band.

Advert

In the skit, the comedians – who are boasting brightly coloured wigs – are asked to introduce themselves, to which they individually replied that their names were Kim Jong-Uno, Kim Jong-Dos, Kim Jong-Tres, Kim Jong-Cuatro and Juan Carlos.

They’re then asked to say something in Korean, with one comedian replying something back in jibberish.

PAPA

In the wake of its airing, people have called out the show for its anti-Asian sentiment– something that has sadly seen an increase in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, a recent example being last month’s shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead.

Advert

One person shared a clip of the skit on Twitter yesterday, April 11, and described it as ‘disgusting’. They wrote, ‘This is disgusting and I’m so ashamed of this. This is not humor at all, and its not even funny. It’s disrespectful in so many levels that I can’t understand how someone approved this.’

They added that the Chilean ARMY – the name BTS fans call themselves – were sorry for the controversial segment.

One person replied to the tweet telling people to just turn the TV off if they don’t like what they see, but another Twitter user was quick to shut them down, explaining that it ‘isn’t that simple’.

Advert

They replied, ‘It isn’t that simple, what it does is it gives Racists a place to think that it is normal, that it is ok. Their racist compulsions and behaviour is reaffirmed by this sort of stuff. Even if they do turn off the T.V it still happened, and they saw it, and it will affect them.’

BTS Chile, a Twitter page with nearly 150,000 followers, also took to social media to call out the TV show. It wrote:

Last night, Chilean comedy TV show #MiBarrio (open TV channel available to the whole country) presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, their names, and a joke related to the pandemic.

This situation is extremely insensitive considering the discriminatory attacks the Asian community has suffered globally.

Advert

The page went on to provide a English translation of what was said between the TV show host and the comedians, and provided links for people to file complaints against Mi Barrio.

The Chilean show is yet to respond to the ongoing backlash.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting
News

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting

Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Officer At Traffic Stop Has Been Fired
News

Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Officer At Traffic Stop Has Been Fired

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise
Celebrity

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation
News

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, BTS, K-pop, Music, Racism

Credits

The New York Times

  1. The New York Times

    When Anti-Asian Jokes Targeted BTS, the Boy Band’s Fan Army Mobilized

 