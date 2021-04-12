Comedy Show Slammed For Making Racist Jokes About BTS

@HalaA_26/Twitter

A Chilean comedy show is facing backlash for comedy skit it did of South Korean boyband BTS.

The parody television show Mi Barrio aired the controversial piece on its show on Saturday, April 10, in which comedians pretended to be the popular K-Pop band.

In the skit, the comedians – who are boasting brightly coloured wigs – are asked to introduce themselves, to which they individually replied that their names were Kim Jong-Uno, Kim Jong-Dos, Kim Jong-Tres, Kim Jong-Cuatro and Juan Carlos.

They’re then asked to say something in Korean, with one comedian replying something back in jibberish.

In the wake of its airing, people have called out the show for its anti-Asian sentiment– something that has sadly seen an increase in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, a recent example being last month’s shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead.

One person shared a clip of the skit on Twitter yesterday, April 11, and described it as ‘disgusting’. They wrote, ‘This is disgusting and I’m so ashamed of this. This is not humor at all, and its not even funny. It’s disrespectful in so many levels that I can’t understand how someone approved this.’

They added that the Chilean ARMY – the name BTS fans call themselves – were sorry for the controversial segment.

One person replied to the tweet telling people to just turn the TV off if they don’t like what they see, but another Twitter user was quick to shut them down, explaining that it ‘isn’t that simple’.

They replied, ‘It isn’t that simple, what it does is it gives Racists a place to think that it is normal, that it is ok. Their racist compulsions and behaviour is reaffirmed by this sort of stuff. Even if they do turn off the T.V it still happened, and they saw it, and it will affect them.’

BTS Chile, a Twitter page with nearly 150,000 followers, also took to social media to call out the TV show. It wrote:

Last night, Chilean comedy TV show #MiBarrio (open TV channel available to the whole country) presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, their names, and a joke related to the pandemic. This situation is extremely insensitive considering the discriminatory attacks the Asian community has suffered globally.

The page went on to provide a English translation of what was said between the TV show host and the comedians, and provided links for people to file complaints against Mi Barrio.

The Chilean show is yet to respond to the ongoing backlash.