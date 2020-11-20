Coming 2 America Will Stream On Amazon Prime From March 5, 2021
Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America will be available to stream on Prime Video next year after Paramount Pictures sold the film to Amazon Studios.
The highly-anticipated sequel will be available to watch in more than 240 countries and territories when it arrives on the streaming service on March 5, 2021.
Murphy will reprise his role of King Akeem for the sequel, which comes more than three decades after the original comedy was released.
The actor will star once again alongside Aresnio Hall, who plays Akeem’s best friend and trusted confidante Semmi. After first coming to America in 1988, the new film will see the pair embark on a new adventure as they travel back to the borough of Queens, New York, from their African nation of Zamunda.
Last month, Variety reported that the purchase of Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures was a priority for Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who has been on the hunt for more commercial fare for the streaming service.
In a statement following the acquisition, per Advanced-Television, Salke commented:
Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time.
Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.
Coming 2 America will see the return of King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the barbershop crew, while new cast members include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.
Craig Brewer, of Dolemite Is My Name, took over directing duties from original director John Landis, while Black-ish’s Kenya Barris was on board to co-write the film.
Producer Kevin Misher expressed his excitement for the film’s release, saying:
What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come.
Amazon’s official synopsis describes the sequel as ‘the most anticipated comedy film of the year’, and after a 33 year wait I think it’s safe to say fans will have high expectations!
