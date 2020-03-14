Community Is Coming To Netflix Next Month Sony Pictures Television

Five years since the final episode of Community aired, we’ve been blessed with the news it will finally – finally! – be returning to our screens.

That’s right folks, all six seasons of the beloved comedy will be coming to Netflix in April. Well, on April Fool’s Day to be precise.

Don’t worry though, this certainly isn’t an April Fool’s joke, as confirmed by the official Netflix comedy account, Netflix Is A Joke, which posted the announcement on social media along with the caption: ‘No foolin’.

Created by Dan Harmon and premiering on NBC in 2009, Community ran for five seasons before it was cancelled by the network in 2014. The following year, Yahoo Screen picked the show up for its sixth and final season.

The show follows a group of students – Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs), Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), Annie Edison (Alison Brie), Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown) and Pierce Hawthorn (Chevy Chase) – at Greendale Community College.

Jeff, a former lawyer, has to enrol in community college after his law firm discovers he lied about his bachelor’s degree. From there, he forms an indisputable bond with a group of his fellow students as they embark on a weird and wacky journey.

The news comes just one month after Alison Brie teased a Community movie during a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ forum with Horse Girl director and screenwriter Jeff Baena.

When asked if she had any news about a potential film, she responded: ‘Actually got an interesting call about it this week… stay tuned…’

While there haven’t been any updates on that front yet, I’m sure binge-watching all previous six seasons will help distract us in the meantime. Who else can’t wait?!