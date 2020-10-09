Company Offers $1,000 For You To Binge Watch 24-Hour Scary Movie Marathon

The sick-cessful candidate is a self-starter with an insatiable lust for nightmare fuel. When others say ‘Nope,’ you say, ‘Hell, yeah’. You can stay up all night. You’re a US citizen over the age of 18.

Most importantly, you’re a big horror fan—‘cause we don’t hire posers (not even as interns). You should prefer cult films to blockbusters and probably read Rue Morgue and BloodyDisgusting.com to learn about upcoming fright films.

If you answered ‘yes’ to those questions and meet our qualifications — you’re the one we stalk.