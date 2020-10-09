Company Offers $1,000 For You To Binge Watch 24-Hour Scary Movie Marathon
Halloween is creeping around the corner, and I am enjoying having an excuse to scare myself silly with some horror classics.
But even as someone who plans to binge through the entirety of The Haunting of Bly Manor this weekend, I don’t know if I could manage a 24-hour scary movie marathon.
However, if you’re made of sterner stuff, CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are paying one hardcore horror fan $1,000 to do just that.
The winner of this creepy contest will also receive plenty of Halloween candy plus a $50 Starbucks gift card to help keep their eyes open throughout the 24-hour period. Although, I personally can’t really imagine anyone getting much sleep during such a lengthy fright fest.
According to the competition page:
The sick-cessful candidate is a self-starter with an insatiable lust for nightmare fuel. When others say ‘Nope,’ you say, ‘Hell, yeah’. You can stay up all night. You’re a US citizen over the age of 18.
Most importantly, you’re a big horror fan—‘cause we don’t hire posers (not even as interns). You should prefer cult films to blockbusters and probably read Rue Morgue and BloodyDisgusting.com to learn about upcoming fright films.
If you answered ‘yes’ to those questions and meet our qualifications — you’re the one we stalk.
As noted by CableTV.com, 24 hours can be broken down into 1,440 minutes, and most films fall between the 90 to 120 minute mark. Therefore, horror buffs will need to carefully select 12 to 16 movies, live-tweeting throughout each one, and be a US citizens. Damn.
You can begin your application here
Topics: Film and TV, halloween, horror