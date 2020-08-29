Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Watch Superhero Movies For Six Days

Superhero movies also typically revolve around an average Joe-turned superhuman hero. Case in point: we’ve all heard of the all American, tight-sporting superheroes – Superman and Batman – and their movies. Even non-Justice League favorites like the Black Panther and, dare we say, Deadpool, get their share of the limelight too.

But what about the ladies? (And no, we don’t mean the damsels in distress.) What about the superheroines that defeat evil with their hair down?