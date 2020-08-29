Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Watch Superhero Movies For Six Days
Six superhero movies, six days, $1,000 in your pocket; behold, the easiest job in the world.
Comicbook heroes have been dominating the big screen since the turn of the millennium. From X-Men and Spider-Man to the dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re all things to everyone: harmless pastime, entertainment and passion.
However, one thing is evident from the sub-genre’s filmography: men mostly save the world, apparently, despite a roster of incredible female heroes at the behest of studios. Well, AT&T is looking to give the female characters the reputation they deserve.
Watch one of the best superhero moments of all time, aka Wonder Woman‘s No Man’s Land scene, below:
The company has a simple proposition; they want to ‘pay one superhero fan $1,000 to watch six female-led superhero movies in support of the cause’.
The job description explains:
Superhero movies also typically revolve around an average Joe-turned superhuman hero. Case in point: we’ve all heard of the all American, tight-sporting superheroes – Superman and Batman – and their movies. Even non-Justice League favorites like the Black Panther and, dare we say, Deadpool, get their share of the limelight too.
But what about the ladies? (And no, we don’t mean the damsels in distress.) What about the superheroines that defeat evil with their hair down?
The six movies you’ll need to watch are Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Dark Phoenix, Catwoman, Elektra and Birds of Prey. However, that’s not all – you’ll need to create video reviews for each movie. ‘Be as brief or elaborate as you please,’ the company says, ‘but we want you to have fun with the video reviews and share your honest opinions.’
In addition to streaming access to all six films and $1,000, you’ll also receive a gift card to watch new films, popcorn and snacks, a superhero-themed blanket and ‘female superhero swag’.
You only have until Tuesday, September 8, to apply. To find out more about the job and throw your cape in the ring, click here.
