Connell's Chain From Normal People Is Up For Auction BBC

If you’ve already binge-watched your way through Normal People – or even if you haven’t – the chances are you’ll be aware of the hype around Connell’s chain.

The slinky chain, worn around the neck of 2020’s biggest heart throb Paul Mescal, became such a talking point on social media that journalist Billie Bhatia even started an Instagram account solely for the piece of jewellery, and for all the thirsty Connell fans to ogle over.

But, what if I told you that you could, in fact, get your hands on the sexiest accessory to grace our TV screens in, well, ever – while supporting a good cause, too…

Being the all-round good guy that he is, Normal People’s Paul Mescal has put the chain up for auction in a bid to raise money for mental health charity Pieta House.

‘In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I’ve decided to support @pieta.house,’ he wrote on Instagram. ‘I’ve personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need. I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta.’

Speaking further about the charity raffle, Paul said:

I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since Normal People hit television screens. Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up. Episode 10 of Normal People also touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations. I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland.

With 13 days of bidding still to go, the chain has already raised more than €23,000 (£20,451), which just goes to show that Normal People truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 12-part TV adaptation, based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, has been praised for its portrayal of hugely important topics such as consent and mental health – more specifically male mental health.

In the series, Connell spirals into a deep depression after learning his close high school friend Rob had taken his own life. From being the most popular boy in school, to being a young adult struggling with being away from home at university, Paul beautifully articulates the struggles of a character who finds it near impossible to say – or even understand – how he truly feels.

The only person who seems able to comfort Connell is Marianne, played by the incredibly talented Daisy Edgar-Jones. However, Marianne has her own struggles, and together, the pair show how two seemingly ‘broken’ parts can serve as a real lifeline to one another, no matter how far apart they may be.

Somehow, both Connell and Marianne are written in such a way that almost everyone who watches Normal People will be able to identify with them both, in one way or another.

And, as for the chain, well that’s just an added bonus. The raffle is open until Monday, June 8, and entrants can buy between 10 and 60, or even more, entries, with all money going to the charity. Get bidding folks.

Normal People is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.